7 delicious lunch recipes for weight loss

Fish Curry

Lean fish like salmon or cod can be cooked in a flavorful tomato-based curry. Include plenty of vegetables and pair it with a portion of steamed rice.

Dal and Brown Rice

Dal, a staple in Indian households, is packed with protein and nutrients. Pair it with fiber-rich brown rice for a wholesome and satisfying meal.

Salad with a Desi Twist

Craft a hearty salad featuring chickpeas, sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, and tangy chaat masala for a touch of Indian flavor

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

Choose whole wheat rotis to wrap up succulent tandoori chicken pieces with fresh lettuce, onions, and mint chutney. This wrap offers a balance of protein and fiber.

Chickpea Salad

Create a zesty chickpea salad by combining boiled chickpeas with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh coriander. Drizzle with lemon juice for a tangy kick.

Quinoa Pulao

Replace rice with protein-rich quinoa in your favorite pulao recipe. Load it with colorful vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and peas for added nutrients and crunch.

Paneer Tikka

Indulge in the goodness of paneer tikka by grilling marinated paneer cubes along with colorful bell peppers and onions. It's a protein-packed option.

