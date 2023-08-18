Lifestyle
Lean fish like salmon or cod can be cooked in a flavorful tomato-based curry. Include plenty of vegetables and pair it with a portion of steamed rice.
Dal, a staple in Indian households, is packed with protein and nutrients. Pair it with fiber-rich brown rice for a wholesome and satisfying meal.
Craft a hearty salad featuring chickpeas, sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, and tangy chaat masala for a touch of Indian flavor
Choose whole wheat rotis to wrap up succulent tandoori chicken pieces with fresh lettuce, onions, and mint chutney. This wrap offers a balance of protein and fiber.
Create a zesty chickpea salad by combining boiled chickpeas with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh coriander. Drizzle with lemon juice for a tangy kick.
Replace rice with protein-rich quinoa in your favorite pulao recipe. Load it with colorful vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and peas for added nutrients and crunch.
Indulge in the goodness of paneer tikka by grilling marinated paneer cubes along with colorful bell peppers and onions. It's a protein-packed option.