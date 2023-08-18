Onam 2023: 7 Kerala popular street food to enjoy

Lifestyle
During Onam, various delicious street foods showcase the region's unique flavours and culinary traditions. Here are 7 street foods you should try during these 10 festival days.
Also known as Calicut Biryani, this flavorful dish features fragrant rice cooked with chicken or meat, aromatic spices, and sometimes cashews and raisins.
Puttu is a steamed rice cake made with rice flour and coconut, typically served with kadala curry, a spicy chickpea curry. It's a traditional breakfast combination.
Appam are soft, lacy rice pancakes with a slightly crispy edge. They are often served with a creamy coconut milk-based stew, usually vegetables, chicken, or fish.
Kappa is the Malayalam term for tapioca, which is cooked and mashed into a savoury dish. It's commonly paired with meen curry, a spicy fish curry.
Ela Ada is a sweet rice cake wrapped in banana leaves and steamed. It's typically made with grated coconut and jaggery filling, offering a delightful combination of flavours.
Parotta is a layered flatbread that's often paired with beef fry or curry. The beef fry is usually spiced and sautéed to create a flavorful accompaniment.
These crispy lentil fritters, called vada, are often served with sambar, a flavorful lentil-based vegetable stew. They make for a tasty and filling snack.