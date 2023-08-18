Lifestyle

Onam 2023: 7 Kerala popular street food to enjoy

During Onam, various delicious street foods showcase the region's unique flavours and culinary traditions. Here are 7 street foods you should try during these 10 festival days.
 

Image credits: our own

Kozhikode Biryani

Also known as Calicut Biryani, this flavorful dish features fragrant rice cooked with chicken or meat, aromatic spices, and sometimes cashews and raisins.
 

Image credits: our own

Puttu with Kadala Curry

Puttu is a steamed rice cake made with rice flour and coconut, typically served with kadala curry, a spicy chickpea curry. It's a traditional breakfast combination.
 

Image credits: our own

Appam with Stew

Appam are soft, lacy rice pancakes with a slightly crispy edge. They are often served with a creamy coconut milk-based stew, usually vegetables, chicken, or fish.
 

Image credits: our own

Kappa and Meen Curry

Kappa is the Malayalam term for tapioca, which is cooked and mashed into a savoury dish. It's commonly paired with meen curry, a spicy fish curry.
 

Image credits: our own

Ela Ada

Ela Ada is a sweet rice cake wrapped in banana leaves and steamed. It's typically made with grated coconut and jaggery filling, offering a delightful combination of flavours.
 

Image credits: our own

Parotta and Beef Fry

Parotta is a layered flatbread that's often paired with beef fry or curry. The beef fry is usually spiced and sautéed to create a flavorful accompaniment.
 

Image credits: our own

Vada and Sambar

These crispy lentil fritters, called vada, are often served with sambar, a flavorful lentil-based vegetable stew. They make for a tasty and filling snack.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One