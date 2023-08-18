7 causes why your garden plants are wilting

Lifestyle
The wilting of garden plants can be a distressing sight, but it's often a sign that something needs attention. Here are 7 common reasons your garden plants might be wilting
Underwatering or overwatering can cause wilting. Ensure your plants receive the right amount of water based on their specific needs and the weather conditions.
Compacted or poorly draining soil can suffocate plant roots and lead to wilting. Enhance soil drainage by amending it with compost or creating raised beds.
Fungal or bacterial infections can spread quickly and lead to wilting. Remove affected plant parts, use disease-resistant varieties.
Insects and pests can damage plant tissues, causing wilting and discolouration. Identify the pests affecting your plants and use appropriate methods, such as natural predators.
Damaged or infected roots can impede a plant's ability to absorb water and nutrients. Gently inspect root systems and trim away any unhealthy parts before replanting.
Extreme temperatures, strong winds, and sudden changes in weather can stress plants, resulting in wilting. Try shielding your plants from these harsh conditions.
Plants require essential nutrients to thrive. Wilting might signal a lack of nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, or magnesium.