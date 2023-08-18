Dal Bati Churma to Ghevar: 7 foods items to enjoy on Hariyali Teej

Lifestyle
Celebrate Hariyali Teej with 7 delights: Dal Bati Churma, Ghevar, Malpua, Kheer, Gujiya, Anjeer Basundi, and Khasta Kachori. Tradition and flavors unite
Malpua is prepared using a mixture of flour, milk, and cardamom. The batter is deep-fried until it turns golden and then dipped in fragrant sugar syrup
Ghevar is a sweet dessert made from a batter of flour, ghee, and milk, deep-fried until golden and crisp. It's then soaked in saffron-infused sugar syrup and garnished with nuts
It's made by simmering rice, milk, and sugar until the mixture thickens. Infused with cardamom and garnished with chopped nuts, kheer is a must for Hariyali Teej
Gujiya a crescent-shaped pastry, is filled with a sweet mixture of khoya, nuts, and dried fruits. The dough is rolled out, filled, and crimped before being deep-fried
Anjeer Basundi is a luscious dessert crafted from reduced milk and dried figs (anjeer)
A spiced mixture of lentils, spices, and sometimes potatoes. These deep-fried delights have a crispy outer layer making them a popular snack during Hariyali Teej celebrations
dal (lentil curry), bati (round wheat dumplings), and churma (sweet crumbled wheat). The batis are baked till golden and paired with a hearty dal, creating a balance of flavors