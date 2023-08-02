Lifestyle

7 steps to create your own garden

Step 1: Choose the Right Spot

Observe your outdoor space and look for an area that receives adequate sunlight throughout the day. Most plants require at least 6-8 hours of direct sunlight to flourish.

Step 2: Prepare the Soil

Healthy, nutrient-rich soil is the foundation of a successful garden. Begin by removing any weeds or debris. Then, dig soil to depth of about 12 inches and mix in compost.

Step 3: Choose Your Plants

Consider the climate and weather conditions to select plants. If you're a beginner, opt for easy-to-grow plants such as tomatoes, lettuce, basil, marigolds, and zinnias.

Step 4: Planting the Seeds

Follow the planting instructions on the seed packets for the proper depth and spacing. Generally, seeds are planted at a depth two to three times their diameter.

Step 5: Watering and Maintenance

Water your plants regularly, keeping the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged. Different plants have different water requirements.

Step 6: Fertilizing

Consider using organic fertilizers to provide essential nutrients without harmful chemicals. Follow the recommended application rates for the specific plants you're growing.

Step 7: Mulching

Mulching helps retain moisture, suppress weeds, and regulate soil temperature. Apply a layer of organic mulch around your plants.

