Observe your outdoor space and look for an area that receives adequate sunlight throughout the day. Most plants require at least 6-8 hours of direct sunlight to flourish.
Healthy, nutrient-rich soil is the foundation of a successful garden. Begin by removing any weeds or debris. Then, dig soil to depth of about 12 inches and mix in compost.
Consider the climate and weather conditions to select plants. If you're a beginner, opt for easy-to-grow plants such as tomatoes, lettuce, basil, marigolds, and zinnias.
Follow the planting instructions on the seed packets for the proper depth and spacing. Generally, seeds are planted at a depth two to three times their diameter.
Water your plants regularly, keeping the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged. Different plants have different water requirements.
Consider using organic fertilizers to provide essential nutrients without harmful chemicals. Follow the recommended application rates for the specific plants you're growing.
Mulching helps retain moisture, suppress weeds, and regulate soil temperature. Apply a layer of organic mulch around your plants.