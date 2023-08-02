Lifestyle
7 top engineering colleges in India, based on various rankings and reputations, include,
Known for its focus on interdisciplinary research and technical education.
The oldest IIT in India, IIT Kharagpur, offers various engineering disciplines and strongly emphasises research and innovation.
Situated in the capital city, IIT Delhi is renowned for its strong engineering and technology programs.
Based in Chennai, IIT Madras is known for its robust engineering curriculum and cutting-edge research.
Located in Mumbai, IIT Bombay is one of the premier engineering institutes in India, known for its academic excellence and research programs.
A renowned private engineering institute with multiple campuses, known for its strong academic programs and industry collaborations.
Founded as the Thomason College of Civil Engineering in 1847, IIT Roorkee is one of the oldest engineering institutes in India and offers a diverse range of engineering courses.