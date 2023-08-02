Lifestyle

7 top engineering colleges in India

7 top engineering colleges in India, based on various rankings and reputations, include,

Image credits: our own

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Known for its focus on interdisciplinary research and technical education.
 

Image credits: our own

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

The oldest IIT in India, IIT Kharagpur, offers various engineering disciplines and strongly emphasises research and innovation.
 

Image credits: our own

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Situated in the capital city, IIT Delhi is renowned for its strong engineering and technology programs.
 

Image credits: our own

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Based in Chennai, IIT Madras is known for its robust engineering curriculum and cutting-edge research.
 

Image credits: our own

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Located in Mumbai, IIT Bombay is one of the premier engineering institutes in India, known for its academic excellence and research programs.
 

Image credits: our own

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani

A renowned private engineering institute with multiple campuses, known for its strong academic programs and industry collaborations.
 

Image credits: our own

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Founded as the Thomason College of Civil Engineering in 1847, IIT Roorkee is one of the oldest engineering institutes in India and offers a diverse range of engineering courses.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One