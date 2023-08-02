Lifestyle

Craving achaar? Relish these 7 tangy and spicy popular Indian pickles

Image credits: Getty

1. Mango Pickle (Aam ka Achaar)

Arguably the reigning king of Indian pickles, Mango Pickle holds a special place in every Indian household.

Image credits: Getty

2. Lime Pickle (Nimbu ka Achaar)

Made from sun-dried limes, red chili powder, asafoetida, and other spices, this pickle pairs perfectly with any meal.

Image credits: Getty

3. Mixed Vegetable Pickle

Carrots, cauliflowers, green chilies, and more are mixed with tangy spices, enhancing the taste of this colourful pickle.

Image credits: Getty

4. Garlic Pickle (Lahsun ka Achaar)

Whole garlic cloves marinated in spices and oil result in a pickle that is both fiery and irresistible.

Image credits: Instagram

5. Green Chili Pickle (Hari Mirch ka Achaar)

Prepared with green chilies, spices, and mustard oil, this pickle packs a punch of heat. It adds a fiery element to meals.

Image credits: Getty

6. Gongura Pickle

Made from the leaves of the sorrel plant, Gongura, this pickle is celebrated for its tangy and sour taste.

Image credits: Instagram

7. Gooseberry pickle (Amla ka Achaar)

Made from the tangy and nutritious Indian gooseberries, this pickle is a delightful combination of sweet, sour, and spicy flavours.

Image credits: Getty
