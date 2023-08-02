Craving achaar? Relish these 7 tangy and spicy popular Indian pickles

Lifestyle
Arguably the reigning king of Indian pickles, Mango Pickle holds a special place in every Indian household.
Made from sun-dried limes, red chili powder, asafoetida, and other spices, this pickle pairs perfectly with any meal.
Carrots, cauliflowers, green chilies, and more are mixed with tangy spices, enhancing the taste of this colourful pickle.
Whole garlic cloves marinated in spices and oil result in a pickle that is both fiery and irresistible.
Prepared with green chilies, spices, and mustard oil, this pickle packs a punch of heat. It adds a fiery element to meals.
Made from the leaves of the sorrel plant, Gongura, this pickle is celebrated for its tangy and sour taste.
Made from the tangy and nutritious Indian gooseberries, this pickle is a delightful combination of sweet, sour, and spicy flavours.