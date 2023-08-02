Lifestyle

5 health benefits of pickles

Improved Digestion

It can help alleviate digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and constipation. Regular consumption of pickles can contribute to a healthier digestive system.

Probiotic Powerhouse

During fermentation, naturally occurring bacteria convert sugars into lactic acid.These probiotics support gut health by promoting balance of good bacteria in the digestive system.

Low in Calories

Most pickles are low in calories, making them a guilt-free option for snacking.

Immune System Support

The high content of vitamin C in certain pickles, such as those made from bell peppers, can provide a boost to your immune system.

