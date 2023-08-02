Lahore Fort to Jahangir's tomb: 5 Mughal architecture of Pakistan

Lifestyle
Independence Day 2023: Let's trace a portion of our shared history. From Lahore Fort to Jahangir's tomb, let's find out the glories of Mughal architecture in Pakistan
The fort has seen occupation since the 11th century, though major permanent structures were built by the Mughals from Akbar, Jahangir, Shah Jahan, and even Aurangazeb
Said to have been built by Emperor Shah Jahan's wet-nurse Dai Anga. She is said to have a strong influence over the Mughal court till her death in 1672
Hakeem Ilam-ud-din Ansari, the Mughal Court’s head physician, also known as Wazir Khan. Wazir Khan went on to become the ‘subahdar’ or Viceroy of Punjab built the mosque
A Turkish bath located in Lahore. Constructed in 1635 C.E. during Emperor Shah Jahan's reign, it was commissioned by Wazir Khan, the chief physician of the Mughal Court.
It occupies a vast quadrangle measuring 600 gaz to a side and is subdivided into four Chahar baghs. Constructed by Shah Jahan, it has Persian architecture work