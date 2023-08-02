Lifestyle

Lahore Fort to Jahangir's tomb: 5 Mughal architecture of Pakistan

Independence Day 2023: Let's trace a portion of our shared history. From Lahore Fort to Jahangir's tomb, let's find out the glories of Mughal architecture in Pakistan

Image credits: Instagram

Lahore Fort

The fort has seen occupation since the 11th century, though major permanent structures were built by the Mughals from Akbar, Jahangir, Shah Jahan, and even Aurangazeb

Image credits: Instagram

Dai Anga Mosque

Said to have been built by Emperor Shah Jahan's wet-nurse Dai Anga. She is said to have a strong influence over the Mughal court till her death in 1672

Image credits: Instagram

Wazir Khan Masjid

Hakeem Ilam-ud-din Ansari, the Mughal Court’s head physician, also known as Wazir Khan. Wazir Khan went on to become the ‘subahdar’ or Viceroy of Punjab built the mosque

Image credits: Instagram

The Shahi Hammam

A Turkish bath located in Lahore. Constructed in 1635 C.E. during Emperor Shah Jahan's reign, it was commissioned by Wazir Khan, the chief physician of the Mughal Court. 

Image credits: Instagram

Jahangir's Tomb

It occupies a vast quadrangle measuring 600 gaz to a side and is subdivided into four Chahar baghs. Constructed by Shah Jahan, it has Persian architecture work

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One