Sorbet to Pudding: 7 delectable mango desserts

Mango sorbet combines the taste of mangoes and tart lime, giving you the most refreshing dessert. Here are 7 tasty mango desserts.

Mango pudding

This mango pudding is incredibly rich, creamy, and so good. That luscious, silky consistency is to die for.

Mango mousse

This mango mousse is so stunning and like sunshine in a glass. Rich, creamy, and bursting with mango flavour, this dessert may be simple, but it’s definitely drool-worthy.

Mango trifle

Layers of moist angel food cake, sweet mangoes, fluffy chocolate whipped cream, and crisp macadamia nuts, this mango trifle is the stuff of dreams.

Mango tart

This dessert has a crumbled buttery shortbread crust and a creamy and really cheesy custard filling with sweet and juicy mangoes.

Mango chia pudding

Elevate your chia pudding with a sweet mango puree and creamy coconut milk! What a refreshing tropical breakfast treat.

Mango pie

Sweet mangoes resting in a buttery, flaky crust? It may be simple, but the flavour and texture will definitely knock your socks off.

