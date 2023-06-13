Lifestyle

Know benefits of Jamun and how to consume it

Jamun is rich in protein, fibre, antioxidants, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, vitamin C and B6. Here are some more benefits of jamun and how to eat it.

1. Jamun contains a compound named Jambolin. It reduces blood sugar and boosts insulin sensitivity which is the opposite of insulin resistance.

2. Jamun is high in alkaloid content, which can effectively control hyperglycaemia or high blood sugar levels.

3. Apart from the fruit, extracts from the Jamun seeds, leaves and bark also help to reduce high blood sugar levels.

4. Jamun is generally eaten raw. You can put it in your mouth, munch on it and just the seed away.

5. Jamun juice is also extracted. Put the fruits in a grinder and pour them into a glass.

6. Jamun seeds could get turned into a fine powder and consumed directly.

