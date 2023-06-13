Kiwi to Fatty fish-7 best foods for High Blood Pressure

Lifestyle
What is the fastest way to lower blood pressure naturally? Here are 7 foods that can boost normal blood pressure levels and support your overall health
Salmon and mackerel are high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which can help decrease and maintain blood pressure.
Strawberries and blueberries are high in antioxidant chemicals known as anthocyanins. Sprinkle them over yoghurt, porridge or muesli for a delicious midday snack.
Start your day with unsweetened muesli, use whole-grain bread for lunch sandwiches and serve seasoned quinoa with dinner.
According to one study, eating three kiwifruit daily can significantly decrease blood pressure. Kiwi is fantastic in fruit salads or sprinkled on top of plain yoghurt.
This root vegetable is high in nitric oxide, a compound shown to reduce systolic blood pressure.
Cabbage, collard greens, spinach, kale, and other greens are strong in nitrates, which have been shown to lower blood pressure.
This magnesium, potassium, and fibre-rich side dish is a tasty method to decrease blood pressure.