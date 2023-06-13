Lifestyle

Kiwi to Fatty fish-7 best foods for High Blood Pressure

What is the fastest way to lower blood pressure naturally? Here are 7 foods that can boost normal blood pressure levels and support your overall health

Fatty fish

Salmon and mackerel are high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which can help decrease and maintain blood pressure. 

Berries

Strawberries and blueberries are high in antioxidant chemicals known as anthocyanins. Sprinkle them over yoghurt, porridge or muesli for a delicious midday snack.
 

Muesli and other whole grains

Start your day with unsweetened muesli, use whole-grain bread for lunch sandwiches and serve seasoned quinoa with dinner.

Kiwifruit

According to one study, eating three kiwifruit daily can significantly decrease blood pressure. Kiwi is fantastic in fruit salads or sprinkled on top of plain yoghurt.

Beets

This root vegetable is high in nitric oxide, a compound shown to reduce systolic blood pressure. 
 

Leafy greens

Cabbage, collard greens, spinach, kale, and other greens are strong in nitrates, which have been shown to lower blood pressure.

Sweet potatoes

This magnesium, potassium, and fibre-rich side dish is a tasty method to decrease blood pressure.

