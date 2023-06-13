Lifestyle

Watermelon to Papaya-7 items to get rid of your dark circles

Dark circle-reducing foods: Before using that expensive lotion, try these superfoods to decrease dark circles.
 

Oranges

Antioxidant-rich vitamin C diets reduce free radical damage. It boosts blood circulation and collagen formation, restoring skin firmness and radiance.

Watermelon

Antioxidants like beta carotene in watermelon enhance eye health. It hydrates with 92% water. 
 

Soy Beans

Iron-rich soya beans, red meat, chia seeds, dried apricots, and spinach. Oxygen improves under-eye circles.

Papaya

Papaya contains vitamin A, which reduces dark circles and fights ageing. It removes dark circles and clears skin as a natural bleaching agent.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes improve blood circulation and skin condition under the eyes. 

Blueberries

Omega 3, vitamins K and C, and manganese—all essential for eye health—are found in them. It improves ocular circulation and protects blood vessels.

Beetroot

Beetroot's red hue derives from betalain antioxidants that cleanse and protect the eyes. Dilate, magnesium, and vitamin C in beetroot also diminish dark circles.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate includes flavanol, which boosts blood flow and serotonin, which fights fatigue and sleep deprivation.

