Love monsoons? Visit these 7 stunning Indian trekking trails

Lifestyle
Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand comes alive with vibrant blooms during the monsoon season. Here are the 7 stunning Indian trekking trails for monsoons.
Chembra Peak in Kerala offers a panoramic trekking experience. The monsoon showers transform the surroundings into a lush green paradise.
Kudremukh in Karnataka is known for its scenic beauty. Trekking through its dense forests, rolling hills, and mist-covered trails during monsoons is a memorable experience.
Dudhsagar Falls is a spectacular sight during the monsoon. Trekking through the lush green forests, you'll witness the cascading white waters of the falls.
It is a well-known monsoon trek in Himachal Pradesh with a pretty landscape, green valleys, snow-capped peaks, and more.
Known as the "Cherrapunji of South India," Agumbe in Karnataka receives heavy rainfall during monsoon and is also filled with biodiversity.
Near Lonavala in Maharashtra, Rajmachi trek takes you through lush forests and scenic landscapes. The trail becomes particularly tempting during monsoon season.