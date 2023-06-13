Lifestyle

Love monsoons? Visit these 7 stunning Indian trekking trails

Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand comes alive with vibrant blooms during the monsoon season. Here are the 7 stunning Indian trekking trails for monsoons.

Chembra Peak Trek in Kerala

Chembra Peak in Kerala offers a panoramic trekking experience. The monsoon showers transform the surroundings into a lush green paradise.

Kudremukh Trek in Karnataka

Kudremukh in Karnataka is known for its scenic beauty. Trekking through its dense forests, rolling hills, and mist-covered trails during monsoons is a memorable experience.

Dudhsagar Falls Trek in Goa

Dudhsagar Falls is a spectacular sight during the monsoon. Trekking through the lush green forests, you'll witness the cascading white waters of the falls.

Hampta Pass Trek in Himachal Pradesh

It is a well-known monsoon trek in Himachal Pradesh with a pretty landscape, green valleys, snow-capped peaks, and more.

Agumbe Rainforest Trek in Karnataka

Known as the "Cherrapunji of South India," Agumbe in Karnataka receives heavy rainfall during monsoon and is also filled with biodiversity.

Rajmachi trek in Maharashtra

Near Lonavala in Maharashtra, Rajmachi trek takes you through lush forests and scenic landscapes. The trail becomes particularly tempting during monsoon season.

