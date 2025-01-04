Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed

Lifestyle
Sonu Sood recently revealed how he maintains his youthful physique at 51.
In an interview, Sonu Sood shared that he is a vegetarian with a simple diet.
Sonu mentioned his simple meals, often compared to hospital food.
He revealed that everyone else in his family enjoys non-vegetarian food.
Sonu shared that he avoids roti and prefers dal and rice for lunch.
His breakfast includes egg-white omelets, salads, avocado, and papaya.
He occasionally eats Makki Roti but emphasizes consistency in his diet.
Sonu Sood revealed he doesn't consume alcohol despite offers from others.
Sonu Sood is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Fateh'.
Dhanashree Verma's top lehenga choices for brides in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor-inspired 7 party dresses to elevate your style
Divyanka Tripathi's saree looks inspired for Makar Sankranti
Photos: 7 Shehnaaz Gill inspired Punjabi suits for stylish Lohri 2025