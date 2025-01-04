Lifestyle

Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed

Sonu Sood shares his fitness regime

Sonu Sood recently revealed how he maintains his youthful physique at 51.

Is Sonu Sood vegetarian?

In an interview, Sonu Sood shared that he is a vegetarian with a simple diet.

Sonu Sood's simple home-cooked meals

Sonu mentioned his simple meals, often compared to hospital food.

Sonu Sood's family's non-vegetarian preference

He revealed that everyone else in his family enjoys non-vegetarian food.

Sonu Sood avoids roti

Sonu shared that he avoids roti and prefers dal and rice for lunch.

Sonu Sood's healthy breakfast choices

His breakfast includes egg-white omelets, salads, avocado, and papaya.

Occasional Makki Roti for Sonu Sood

He occasionally eats Makki Roti but emphasizes consistency in his diet.

Does Sonu Sood drink alcohol?

Sonu Sood revealed he doesn't consume alcohol despite offers from others.

Sonu Sood promotes his film 'Fateh'

Sonu Sood is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Fateh'.

