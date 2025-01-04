Lifestyle
Nothing beats the elegance of a velvet saree in winter. Divyanka paired a maroon velvet saree with a black blouse adorned with golden zari work.
After taking a dip in the Ganges, adorn a yellow printed saree with a matching blouse. Similar sarees are available under 2000 INR.
Ruffle sarees are still in vogue. Pair a green ruffle saree with a sequined blouse. Opt for full sleeves during winter.
Divyanka looks like a newlywed in this red georgette saree with a cutout border and thread work. Perfect for special occasions.
Divyanka gracefully carries a light pink chiffon saree with a full-sleeved blouse. Similar sarees are available under 2000 INR.
Divyanka looks radiant in a golden satin saree paired with a half-sleeved blouse. A perfect choice for special occasions.
A dark and light green strappy saree offers an elegant look, perfect for office wear. Pair it with a puff-sleeved blouse.
