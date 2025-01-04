Erica Fernandes’ top 6 fancy blouse designs for every occasion

Lifestyle
Specific blouse styles enhance the look of tall and slim figures. Erica Fernandes paired a double strap sweetheart neckline blouse with a sequin blue lehenga.
Erica paired a magenta pink sleeveless blouse with a heavy zari saree. A simple blouse with a heavy saree creates a stunning look.
Pair a back U-shaped dori blouse with a pencil lehenga for a captivating look. A sweetheart neckline in the front complements this style.
Erica's U-shaped silk blouse with an organza floral saree creates a sizzling look. A heavy choker enhances the overall appeal.
An off-shoulder tube blouse can beautifully complement a plain saree and flatter slim arms.
An embroidered 3/4 sleeve V-neck blouse adds a touch of glamour to a plain saree.
