Dhanashree Verma's top lehenga choices for brides in 2025

Lifestyle
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's lehenga looks are amazing, which you can carry from your wedding Roka ceremony to Muh Dikhai.
For a girlish look at the Roka ceremony, wear an off-white lehenga with golden work, like Dhanashree Verma. Pair it with a thin strap blouse.
For a simple, sober look at the Lagan or Shagun function, you can wear a lavender lehenga with beautiful thread work. Wear a net dupatta with it.
For a sexy yet classy look like Dhanashree Verma, wear a flared pink lehenga with blue and multi-color thread work. Pair it with an elbow-sleeves blouse and a bordered dupatta.
For an Indo-Western look at a cocktail party, wear a golden multi-layered frill lehenga. Pair it with a strapless blouse and a thin net dupatta.
For your Haldi function, wear a plain yellow georgette lehenga. Pair it with a long puff sleeves blouse and minimal jewelry to enhance the look.
You can also wear a printed cotton lehenga for the post-wedding Muh Dikhai ceremony. Pair it with a contrasting pink full-sleeves blouse and drape the dupatta to the side.
Janhvi Kapoor-inspired 7 party dresses to elevate your style
Divyanka Tripathi's saree looks inspired for Makar Sankranti
Photos: 7 Shehnaaz Gill inspired Punjabi suits for stylish Lohri 2025
Erica Fernandes’ top 6 fancy blouse designs for every occasion