Lifestyle

Dhanashree Verma's top lehenga choices for brides in 2025

Dhanashree Verma's Stunning Lehenga Looks

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's lehenga looks are amazing, which you can carry from your wedding Roka ceremony to Muh Dikhai.

Off-White Lehenga for Roka Ceremony

For a girlish look at the Roka ceremony, wear an off-white lehenga with golden work, like Dhanashree Verma. Pair it with a thin strap blouse.

Try a Lavender Lehenga

For a simple, sober look at the Lagan or Shagun function, you can wear a lavender lehenga with beautiful thread work. Wear a net dupatta with it.

Pink Gharara for Sangeet

For a sexy yet classy look like Dhanashree Verma, wear a flared pink lehenga with blue and multi-color thread work. Pair it with an elbow-sleeves blouse and a bordered dupatta.

Multi-Layered Frill Lehenga with Strapless Blouse

For an Indo-Western look at a cocktail party, wear a golden multi-layered frill lehenga. Pair it with a strapless blouse and a thin net dupatta.

Yellow Plain Lehenga for Haldi

For your Haldi function, wear a plain yellow georgette lehenga. Pair it with a long puff sleeves blouse and minimal jewelry to enhance the look.

Try a Cotton Lehenga

You can also wear a printed cotton lehenga for the post-wedding Muh Dikhai ceremony. Pair it with a contrasting pink full-sleeves blouse and drape the dupatta to the side.

Janhvi Kapoor-inspired 7 party dresses to elevate your style

Divyanka Tripathi's saree looks inspired for Makar Sankranti

Photos: 7 Shehnaaz Gill inspired Punjabi suits for stylish Lohri 2025

Erica Fernandes’ top 6 fancy blouse designs for every occasion