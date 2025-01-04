Lifestyle

Photos: 7 Shehnaaz Gill inspired Punjabi suits for stylish Lohri 2025

Phiran Style Velvet Suit Design

Phiran style velvet suit designs are a popular choice for staying warm and stylish during winter. Choose one with embroidery for an elegant touch.

Golden Embroidered Sharara Suit

Stylish golden embroidered sharara suits are readily available at affordable prices. They offer a perfect party-ready vibe.

Dhoti Style Velvet Suit

Similar dhoti style velvet suits with a V-neckline are easily found in the market for around ₹1800. The deep neck adds a stunning touch.

Mirror Work Ivory Patiala Suit

For a stylish Patiala look, try a mirror-work suit with a long kurta and Mohri design salwar. Readymade options are available for around ₹1500.

Fancy Golden Salwar Kameez

Golden salwar kameez with fancy designs are currently trending. Stylish heavy suits like Shehnaaz's are easily available in the market.

Punjabi Style Heavy Suit

Fancy Punjabi style heavy suits are also in vogue. Similar heavy suits can be found in the market for around ₹2000.

Peplum Kurti Sharara Set

Pastel shades with this pattern are very trendy. Consider adding a peplum kurti sharara set with pearl or thread embroidery to your wardrobe.

