Photos: 7 Shehnaaz Gill inspired Punjabi suits for stylish Lohri 2025

Lifestyle
Phiran style velvet suit designs are a popular choice for staying warm and stylish during winter. Choose one with embroidery for an elegant touch.
Stylish golden embroidered sharara suits are readily available at affordable prices. They offer a perfect party-ready vibe.
Similar dhoti style velvet suits with a V-neckline are easily found in the market for around ₹1800. The deep neck adds a stunning touch.
For a stylish Patiala look, try a mirror-work suit with a long kurta and Mohri design salwar. Readymade options are available for around ₹1500.
Golden salwar kameez with fancy designs are currently trending. Stylish heavy suits like Shehnaaz's are easily available in the market.
Fancy Punjabi style heavy suits are also in vogue. Similar heavy suits can be found in the market for around ₹2000.
Pastel shades with this pattern are very trendy. Consider adding a peplum kurti sharara set with pearl or thread embroidery to your wardrobe.
