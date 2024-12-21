Winter Solstice 2024: 7 diverse traditions to celebrate event worlwide

Lifestyle
The winter solstice, arriving on December 22, marks the year's longest night. This astronomical event holds cultural and historical significance is celebrated uniquely worldwide
Dong Zhi, or "arrival of winter," celebrates family, unity. Rooted in Chinese lunar calendar, festival features tang yuan (sweet rice balls), marks year's transition with reunions
St. Lucia’s Day celebrates light amid winter's darkness. Girls don white gowns with candlelit crowns, echoing ancient Norse bonfire traditions to honor martyr St. Lucia
Antarctic researchers celebrate solstice with unique festivities. Despite extreme conditions, they enjoy meals, gift exchanges,movies to mark midwinter’s symbolic significance
Saturnalia, an ancient Roman festival, celebrated planting season’s end. Marked by feasts, games, role reversals, it influenced modern Christmas customs with its spirit of joy
Inti Raymi celebrates Peru's winter solstice. Honoring Sun god, this revived Incan festival features dances, mock sacrifices, feasts, symbolizing reverence for sun
The Persian festival Yalda celebrates light’s triumph over darkness. Families gather on longest night to enjoy pomegranates, nuts, poetry, honoring Mithra, deity of sun and light
The Hopi Tribe’s Soyal marks winter solstice with rituals, prayers. Ceremonies include dancing, purification, making prayer sticks to welcome kachinas, guardians of the mountains
Karishma Tanna inspired saree designs for tall girls; Check photos
Sanjeeda Sheikh’s top 6 saree styles for a chic and elegant look
6 stunning leather outfits to rock this New Year's eve
(Photos) Tamannaah Bhatia's 5 cool, stylish hairstyles