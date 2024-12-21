Lifestyle

Winter Solstice 2024: 7 diverse traditions to celebrate event worlwide

The winter solstice, arriving on December 22, marks the year's longest night. This astronomical event holds cultural and historical significance is celebrated uniquely worldwide

Image credits: Pixabay

Dong Zhi in China

Dong Zhi, or "arrival of winter," celebrates family, unity. Rooted in Chinese lunar calendar, festival features tang yuan (sweet rice balls), marks year's transition with reunions

Image credits: Pixabay

Lucia’s Day in Scandinavia

St. Lucia’s Day celebrates light amid winter's darkness. Girls don white gowns with candlelit crowns, echoing ancient Norse bonfire traditions to honor martyr St. Lucia

Image credits: Pixabay

Antarctica’s Midwinter

Antarctic researchers celebrate solstice with unique festivities. Despite extreme conditions, they enjoy meals, gift exchanges,movies to mark midwinter’s symbolic significance

Image credits: Pixabay

Saturnalia in Ancient Rome

Saturnalia, an ancient Roman festival, celebrated planting season’s end. Marked by feasts, games, role reversals, it influenced modern Christmas customs with its spirit of joy

Image credits: Pixabay

Inti Raymi of the Incas

Inti Raymi celebrates Peru's winter solstice. Honoring Sun god, this revived Incan festival features dances, mock sacrifices, feasts, symbolizing reverence for sun

Image credits: Pixabay

Yalda in Persia

The Persian festival Yalda celebrates light’s triumph over darkness. Families gather on longest night to enjoy pomegranates, nuts, poetry, honoring Mithra, deity of sun and light

Image credits: Pixabay

Soyal of the Hopi Tribe

The Hopi Tribe’s Soyal marks winter solstice with rituals, prayers. Ceremonies include dancing, purification, making prayer sticks to welcome kachinas, guardians of the mountains

Image credits: Pixabay

