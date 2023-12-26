Lifestyle

Somnath to Tirupati: Welcome New Year at these sacred temples of India

Image credits: our own

Somnath Temple

Somnath temple is located in Veraval in Gujarat. Explore the historical and religious significance of the first Jyotirlinga.

Image credits: somnath.org

Kashi Vishwanath

One of Varanasi's most well-known temples is Kashi Vishwanath Temple, sometimes referred to as the Golden Temple and devoted to Lord Shiva. Explore the spiritual aura.

Image credits: Getty

Meenakshi Amman Temple

The goddess temple is referenced in documents from the 6th century CE, and the temple is located in the heart of the ancient temple city of Madurai.

Image credits: Facebook

Jagannath Temple

Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri is a revered temple where Lord Krishna is worshipped as Lord Jagannath. Explore the coastal charm of Puri & the cultural richness surrounding it.

Image credits: Getty

Tirupati Balaji Temple

The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. Explore the lush Tirumala hills and the Tirupati town.

Image credits: our own

Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram

Explore the architectural marvel of the corridors and the sacredness of the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Take a dip in the Agni Teertham, believed to cleanse one's sins.

Image credits: Getty

Dwarkadhish Temple

Experience the spiritual aura of the temple dedicated to Lord Krishna in Gujarat. Visit the Nageshwar Jyotirlinga nearby. Enjoy the sunset at the Gomti Ghat.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One