Somnath to Tirupati: Welcome New Year at these sacred temples of India

Somnath temple is located in Veraval in Gujarat. Explore the historical and religious significance of the first Jyotirlinga.
One of Varanasi's most well-known temples is Kashi Vishwanath Temple, sometimes referred to as the Golden Temple and devoted to Lord Shiva. Explore the spiritual aura.
The goddess temple is referenced in documents from the 6th century CE, and the temple is located in the heart of the ancient temple city of Madurai.
Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri is a revered temple where Lord Krishna is worshipped as Lord Jagannath. Explore the coastal charm of Puri & the cultural richness surrounding it.
The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. Explore the lush Tirumala hills and the Tirupati town.
Explore the architectural marvel of the corridors and the sacredness of the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Take a dip in the Agni Teertham, believed to cleanse one's sins.
Experience the spiritual aura of the temple dedicated to Lord Krishna in Gujarat. Visit the Nageshwar Jyotirlinga nearby. Enjoy the sunset at the Gomti Ghat.