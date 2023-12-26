Girlfriend Kiss: World's most kissable plant

Lifestyle
Palicourea elata is a tropical plant that ranges from Central to South American rain forests in countries such as Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, and Colombia.
It is most notable for its distinctly shaped red bracts and is consequently nicknamed “Hot Lips”. They are not the actual flowers of the plant but instead extravagant leaves.
The Rubiaceae family is recognizable for having simple, opposite leaves with interpetiolar stipules that can come in the form of herbs, lianas, or shrubs like P. elata.
It's difficult to replicate P. elata as climatic conditions must be warm, humid and moist. Otherwise, it will not grow.
The barks and leaves are used for treating skin rashes, ear problems and coughs.
Despite earning the name Hooker’s lips, they are still considered sweet Valentine’s gifts. In Central America, it is common as an expression of love.
Deforestation throughout Palicourea elata's natural range has made it endangered.