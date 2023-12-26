New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in North Macedonia

Lifestyle
On New Year visit this quaint East European country in order to avoid the huge crowd of Paris and the more popular places. Visit these 7 places
Skopje is known for its mix of modern and historical architecture. Visit the Old Bazaar, Stone Bridge, and Skopje Fortress. The city is beautifully illuminated during the New Year
UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its stunning lake and historic sites. Explore the Ohrid Old Town, visit the ancient theater, and take a boat ride on Lake Ohrid
Bitola is another charming city with well-preserved Ottoman architecture. Stroll down Shirok Sokak, visit the Heraclea Lyncestis archaeological site
For nature lovers, Matka Canyon is a must-visit. Just a short drive from Skopje, it offers boat rides on the Treska River
If you enjoy winter activities, head to Mavrovo National Park. It's a winter wonderland with opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports
Krushevo is the highest town in North Macedonia and offers a unique charm. Visit Makedonium, an impressive monument, and enjoy the beautiful views
Strumica is a lively town in southeastern North Macedonia. The Strumica Carnival is an annual event, and the New Year celebrations are equally festive