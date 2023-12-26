Oranges to Apples-7 fruits that help in weight loss during winters

Lifestyle
These are rich in antioxidants and have a good amount of fibre, which can help in reducing appetite and aid digestion.
Known for its metabolism-boosting properties, grapefruit can help control appetite and aid in weight loss efforts.
These fruits are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre while being relatively low in calories, making them great for weight loss.
Low in calories and high in fibre and vitamins, kiwi can promote satiety and aid in digestion, supporting weight loss goals.
High in vitamin C and fibre, oranges can help regulate blood sugar levels and keep you full, making them a good choice for weight management.
Like apples, pears are also high in fibre and have a good water content, promoting a feeling of fullness and aiding digestion.
Rich in fiber and low in calories, apples can help you feel full and satisfied for longer periods, aiding in weight management.