Lifestyle

International Coffee Day 2024: What is green coffee? Check here

Health Benefits of Green Coffee

Green coffee is often discussed for weight loss. It is made from raw, unroasted beans. The high chlorogenic acid content provides health benefits

Boosts Metabolic Rate

Consuming green coffee boosts metabolism, which helps in weight loss. If you drink green coffee once a day, its benefits start appearing after some time

Green Coffee Aids Weight Loss

According to a report published in the Gastroenterology Research and Practice magazine, people who consumed green coffee lost up to 2.5 kg of weight

5 kg Weight Loss in 8 Weeks

During a study on weight loss with green coffee, 50 people were given green coffee extract daily for about 8 weeks. Physical tests showed a weight loss of up to 5.4 kilograms

Green Coffee Burns Fat

According to a report published in the Journal of International Medical Research, green coffee extract increases the enzyme that burns body fat, which helps in weight loss

Antioxidant-Rich Green Coffee

Rich in antioxidants, green coffee eliminates free radicals from the body and protects against many diseases. Consuming it in limited quantities benefits the body

Controls Blood Sugar

Since green coffee is not roasted, the chlorogenic acid compounds are not broken down. Chlorogenic acid helps in maintaining blood sugar levels

Find Next One