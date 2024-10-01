International Coffee Day 2024: What is green coffee? Check here

Lifestyle
Green coffee is often discussed for weight loss. It is made from raw, unroasted beans. The high chlorogenic acid content provides health benefits
Consuming green coffee boosts metabolism, which helps in weight loss. If you drink green coffee once a day, its benefits start appearing after some time
According to a report published in the Gastroenterology Research and Practice magazine, people who consumed green coffee lost up to 2.5 kg of weight
During a study on weight loss with green coffee, 50 people were given green coffee extract daily for about 8 weeks. Physical tests showed a weight loss of up to 5.4 kilograms
According to a report published in the Journal of International Medical Research, green coffee extract increases the enzyme that burns body fat, which helps in weight loss
Rich in antioxidants, green coffee eliminates free radicals from the body and protects against many diseases. Consuming it in limited quantities benefits the body
Since green coffee is not roasted, the chlorogenic acid compounds are not broken down. Chlorogenic acid helps in maintaining blood sugar levels