Lifestyle
If you want to flaunt your lehenga while dancing on Navratri, then drape this type of free hand chunni. Take a small pallu in front, pin it up in the lehenga from behind.
Tuck one corner of the chunni at your waist, then take it back and tuck it into the lehenga. This chunni drape also looks very beautiful.
If you want to dance freely in a lehenga, then make pleats in this way, put the chunni from the neck and tie it by putting a belt from the front.
For a chic look, drape a lightweight, sheer dupatta over one shoulder, allowing it to flow gracefully, adding elegance without overwhelming the outfit.
For an Indo-Western look, wear a crop top over the lehenga and drape the chunni like a shrug from behind. Secure the sleeves with a pin and get a classy look.
Infinity drape pallu also looks very stylish on dhoti or lehenga. In this, pin up one part of the chunni from the other part on the shoulder and get a beautiful fall from below.
To secure your chunni, create pleats and drape them across your shoulder, pinning them in place for a stylish and secure look.