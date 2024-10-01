World Vegetarian Day: 7 Countries with highest vegetarian populations

Lifestyle
India boasts the highest vegetarian population globally, with 38% identifying as vegetarian. Additionally, it has one of the lowest meat consumption rates.
As of July 2023, 19% of Mexicans identify as vegetarian. The country’s cuisine features abundant vegetarian ingredients like beans, corn, and chiles.
In Brazil, the vegetarian population grew from 8% in 2012 to 14% in 2018, showcasing a rich variety of plant-based culinary options.
Over 3 million people in Taiwan, or 13% of the population, prefer vegetarian diets. The country is recognized for its vegetarian-friendly environment.
In Israel, approximately 13% of the population is vegetarian, influenced by Jewish dietary laws that promote compassion and limit animal consumption.
Around 2.5 million Australians, or 12.1%, primarily follow vegetarian diets. The popularity of plant-based eating has surged by 50% over the last decade.
In Finland, an estimated 12% of the population is vegetarian, a rise from 2.5% in 2016, with many restaurants offering diverse options.