Meze to Baklava: 6 foods you cannot miss when in Turkey

Turkish cuisine is a fusion of Central Asian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean influences. It has rich flavours and diverse dishes from Meze to Bakalava

Meze

Meze offers a tempting assortment of dishes such as creamy hummus, stuffed grape leaves known as dolma, vibrant tabbouleh salad, tangy tzatziki, smoky eggplant dip, and more

Pide

Pide is a boat-shaped flatbread with a crispy exterior and a soft, chewy center. It is topped with delicious ingredients, including cheese, minced meat, vegetables, and eggs

Baklava

A delicate layer of thin pastry is generously filled with a mixture of chopped nuts- pistachios, walnuts, or almonds, and is baked until golden crispy and drenched in a sweet syrup

Lahmacun (Turkish Pizza)

A thin, round flatbread is topped with a vibrant mixture of minced lamb or beef, blended with a tantalizing medley of onions, tomatoes, peppers, and aromatic spices

Manti

These small, bite-sized dumplings are filled with a seasoned mixture of ground lamb or beef, often enhanced with aromatic spices

Lokum

This gelatin-based confection is soft, chewy and is complemented by a dusting of powdered sugar. Lokum is infused with fragrant essences like rosewater, lemon, or orange 

