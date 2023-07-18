Meze to Baklava: 6 foods you cannot miss when in Turkey

Lifestyle
Turkish cuisine is a fusion of Central Asian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean influences. It has rich flavours and diverse dishes from Meze to Bakalava
Meze offers a tempting assortment of dishes such as creamy hummus, stuffed grape leaves known as dolma, vibrant tabbouleh salad, tangy tzatziki, smoky eggplant dip, and more
Pide is a boat-shaped flatbread with a crispy exterior and a soft, chewy center. It is topped with delicious ingredients, including cheese, minced meat, vegetables, and eggs
A delicate layer of thin pastry is generously filled with a mixture of chopped nuts- pistachios, walnuts, or almonds, and is baked until golden crispy and drenched in a sweet syrup
A thin, round flatbread is topped with a vibrant mixture of minced lamb or beef, blended with a tantalizing medley of onions, tomatoes, peppers, and aromatic spices
These small, bite-sized dumplings are filled with a seasoned mixture of ground lamb or beef, often enhanced with aromatic spices
This gelatin-based confection is soft, chewy and is complemented by a dusting of powdered sugar. Lokum is infused with fragrant essences like rosewater, lemon, or orange