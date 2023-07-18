Lifestyle

7 flavourful herbs to grow indoors for fresh culinary delights

Image credits: Pexels

1. Basil (Ocimum basilicum)

A staple in many cuisines, basil is a versatile herb that adds a burst of freshness. It thrives in well-draining soil and requires ample sunlight.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Mint (Mentha spp.)

Mint is a hardy herb that grows vigorously indoors. Its refreshing flavour makes it an excellent addition to salads, teas, and cocktails.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Parsley (Petroselinum crispum)

Known for its vibrant green color and mild flavour, parsley is a versatile herb used in various dishes and as a garnish.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Chives (Allium schoenoprasum)

Chives are a member of the onion family, offering a delicate onion flavour to dishes. They require moderate sunlight and well-draining soil.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis)

Rosemary is a woody herb with an aromatic flavour that complements meats and vegetables. It prefers bright light and infrequent watering.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Thyme (Thymus vulgaris)

Thyme is a hardy herb that adds a lovely earthy flavour to various dishes. It requires good sunlight and well-draining soil.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Oregano (Origanum vulgare)

Oregano is a flavourful herb commonly used in Mediterranean cuisine. It prefers bright light and well-draining soil.

Image credits: Pexels
