7 flavourful herbs to grow indoors for fresh culinary delights

Lifestyle
A staple in many cuisines, basil is a versatile herb that adds a burst of freshness. It thrives in well-draining soil and requires ample sunlight.
Mint is a hardy herb that grows vigorously indoors. Its refreshing flavour makes it an excellent addition to salads, teas, and cocktails.
Known for its vibrant green color and mild flavour, parsley is a versatile herb used in various dishes and as a garnish.
Chives are a member of the onion family, offering a delicate onion flavour to dishes. They require moderate sunlight and well-draining soil.
Rosemary is a woody herb with an aromatic flavour that complements meats and vegetables. It prefers bright light and infrequent watering.
Thyme is a hardy herb that adds a lovely earthy flavour to various dishes. It requires good sunlight and well-draining soil.
Oregano is a flavourful herb commonly used in Mediterranean cuisine. It prefers bright light and well-draining soil.