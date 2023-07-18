Heart Health: 7 food items for your good heart

Lifestyle
Maintaining a heart-healthy diet is essential for overall cardiovascular health. Here are seven food items that are good for your heart.
Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are packed with antioxidants and fiber, which can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas are excellent sources of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients that support heart health and help manage blood sugar levels.
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, and trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower triglycerides, reduce inflammation, and improve heart health.
Vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote heart health and lower the risk of heart disease.
Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are high in healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants, all of which contribute to heart health.
Whole grains such as oats, brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat contain fiber, vitamins, and minerals that support heart health and help reduce cholesterol levels.