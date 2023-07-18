Lifestyle

Hawa Mahal to Nahargarh Fort: 7 places to visit when in Jaipur

Explore the captivating city of Jaipur, Rajasthan, with its must-see places like Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, etc. Immerse yourself in the rich heritage and vibrant culture

Hawa Mahal

Jaipur's iconic Palace of the Winds, is a mesmerizing architectural marvel with its intricate honeycomb facade and ornate windows, offering a glimpse into the royal history

Amer Fort

With stunning architecture, intricate mirror work, and sweeping views, Amer Fort offers a glimpse into the opulence of Rajasthan's royal past- it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Jantar Mantar

A UNESCO World Heritage site it is an astronomical observatory. Its 19 instruments marvel with their architectural precision, showcasing ancient scientific advancements

Jal Mahal

The Water Palace of Jaipur, enchants with its picturesque beauty. Floating on the Man Sagar Lake, it offers a mesmerizing sight with its elegant architecture

Jaigarh Fort

Perched on a hilltop, Jaigarh amazes with its impressive architecture and panoramic views. it is home to the world's largest cannon, Jaivana

Nahargarh Fort

Built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, it stands proudly above Jaipur, offering stunning views and a glimpse into Rajasthan's regal past

