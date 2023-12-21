Lifestyle

Snowdonia National Park to Cardiff: 7 must-visit places in Wales

Welcome to Wales, where ancient castles meet stunning landscapes. Explore historic towns, majestic national parks, and the vibrant culture of this enchanting destination

Image credits: Getty

Snowdonia National Park

Home to the highest peak in Wales, Mount Snowdon, this national park offers breathtaking mountain scenery, picturesque lakes

Image credits: Getty

Cardiff

The capital city of Wales, Cardiff, is a vibrant and modern city with a rich history. Visit Cardiff Castle, explore the Cardiff Bay area

Image credits: Getty

Conwy and Conwy Castle

Conwy is a medieval walled town on the north coast of Wales. The impressive Conwy Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site, dominates the town

Image credits: Getty

Brecon Beacons National Park

Known for its rolling hills, waterfalls, and open landscapes, the Brecon Beacons National Park is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts

Image credits: Getty

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

The Pembrokeshire Coast is known for its rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, and charming coastal villages. Take a coastal walk along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path

Image credits: Getty

Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch

This village on the island of Anglesey is famous for having the longest place name in the United Kingdom. While the name is a tongue-twister, the area itself is picturesque

Image credits: Getty

Portmeirion

A unique and colorful Italianate village in Gwynedd, Portmeirion was designed and built by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, popular tourist destination known for its architectural beauty

Image credits: Getty
