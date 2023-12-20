Lifestyle

6 reasons to stop having lemon water in excess

Image credits: Getty

Dental Health

The citric acid in lemon can erode tooth enamel over time. Frequent consumption of highly acidic lemon water might contribute to dental erosion.

Image credits: Getty

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

For individuals with GERD or acid reflux, the citric acid in lemon water can exacerbate symptoms such as heartburn and irritation of the esophagus due to its acidic nature.

Image credits: Getty

Ulcers and Stomach Sensitivity

The acidity of lemon water may irritate stomach ulcers or cause discomfort in individuals with sensitive stomachs, leading to abdominal pain or bloating.

Image credits: Getty

Citrus Allergy or Sensitivity

Some individuals may have allergies or sensitivities to citrus fruits like lemons, leading to adverse reactions such as hives, itching, or gastrointestinal distress.

Image credits: Getty

Medication Interactions

It's advisable to consult a healthcare professional if regularly consuming lemon water while on medications to prevent potential interactions.

Image credits: Getty

Skin Sensitivity

Lemon juice on the skin exposed to sunlight can lead to phytophotodermatitis—a skin reaction causing redness, blistering, or discoloration when exposed to sunlight.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One