6 reasons to stop having lemon water in excess

Lifestyle
The citric acid in lemon can erode tooth enamel over time. Frequent consumption of highly acidic lemon water might contribute to dental erosion.
For individuals with GERD or acid reflux, the citric acid in lemon water can exacerbate symptoms such as heartburn and irritation of the esophagus due to its acidic nature.
The acidity of lemon water may irritate stomach ulcers or cause discomfort in individuals with sensitive stomachs, leading to abdominal pain or bloating.
Some individuals may have allergies or sensitivities to citrus fruits like lemons, leading to adverse reactions such as hives, itching, or gastrointestinal distress.
It's advisable to consult a healthcare professional if regularly consuming lemon water while on medications to prevent potential interactions.
Lemon juice on the skin exposed to sunlight can lead to phytophotodermatitis—a skin reaction causing redness, blistering, or discoloration when exposed to sunlight.