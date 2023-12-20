6 signs your body is crying for help

Lifestyle
If you are suffering from bleeding gums, it is most likely because of vitamin C deficiency. Adding citric fruits and vegetables in your diet will help.
Incase you crave for ice, you are said to be anaemic, so add more iron rich food in your diet such as chicken, egg, beef and etc.
If you are facing chapped and dry skin, you are more likely to add vitamin E to your food which includes ghee, egg york, sunflower seeds etc.
Having fragile nails means that your body is lacking in vitamin B. Add oranges, mushrooms, egg york, sunflower seeds to your diet.
If you are getting leg cramps too often, it is because of magnesium deficiency. Add the intake of pumpkin seeds, fatty fish and green leafy vegetables in yoir diet.
Sudden weight loss or gain without changes in diet or exercise could indicate hormonal imbalances, thyroid issues, or other health concerns.