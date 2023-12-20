Lifestyle

6 signs your body is crying for help

Bleeding gums

If you are suffering from bleeding gums, it is most likely because of vitamin C deficiency. Adding citric fruits and vegetables in your diet will help.

Craving for ice

Incase you crave for ice, you are said to be anaemic, so add more iron rich food in your diet such as chicken, egg, beef and etc. 

Dry skin

If you are facing chapped and dry skin, you are more likely to add vitamin E to your food  which includes ghee, egg york, sunflower seeds etc. 

Fragile nails

Having fragile nails means that your body is lacking in vitamin B. Add oranges, mushrooms, egg york, sunflower seeds to your diet. 

Leg cramps

If you are getting leg cramps too often, it is because of magnesium deficiency. Add the intake of pumpkin seeds, fatty fish and green leafy vegetables in yoir diet.  

Unexplained weight changes

Sudden weight loss or gain without changes in diet or exercise could indicate hormonal imbalances, thyroid issues, or other health concerns.

