Lifestyle

Charyn canyon to Altai mountains: 7 natural wonders of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's gem, dazzles with diverse landscapes. From Charyn Canyon's grandeur to Altai Mountains' majesty, nature's masterpiece unfolds

Image credits: Getty

Charyn Canyon

Charyn Canyon is referred to as Grand Canyon's little brother, is known for its stunning rock formations, colorful striations, and unique shapes carved by the Charyn River

Image credits: Getty

Altai Mountains

The Kazakhstani portion of the Altai is characterized by breathtaking landscapes, including snow-capped peaks, pristine lakes, and diverse flora and fauna

Image credits: Getty

Kaindy Lake

Formed after an earthquake in 1911 triggered a landslide that blocked the gorge. Subsequent rainwater filled the valley. Partially submerged spruce trees in water is mesmerizing

Image credits: Getty

Bektau-Ata

The area is known for its surreal landscapes, with large, weathered rocks and unusual geological formations

Image credits: Getty

Borovoe (Burabay) National Nature Park

The park features a combination of lakes, forested hills, and unique rock formations. The iconic 'Zhumbaktas' rock is shaped like a Sphinx

Image credits: Getty

Mauiyt Qumuqasy (Valley of the Balls)

Located in the Mangystau region, Mauiyt Qumuqasy, also known as the Valley of the Balls, is known for its mysterious spherical rock formations

Image credits: Getty

Bayanaul National Park

Lake Sabyndykol, one of the park's highlights, is surrounded by picturesque hills and offers opportunities for outdoor activities

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One