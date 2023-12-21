Lifestyle

Istanbul to Cappadocia: 7 places to visit in Turkey this New Year

Discover Turkey's enchanting blend of history and modernity. From Istanbul's vibrant streets to Cappadocia's surreal landscapes, a unique New Year awaits

Istanbul

Istanbul is known for its stunning architecture, historic sites, and vibrant culture. Spend your New Year's Eve in Taksim Square or along the Bosphorus for a lively celebration

Cappadocia

Take a hot air balloon ride over the fairy chimneys, explore ancient underground cities, and enjoy a special New Year's dinner in a cave restaurant

Antalya

Antalya on the Turkish Riviera is a great choice. Enjoy the mild winter climate, stroll through the historic old town of Kaleiçi, and celebrate New Year's Eve

Pamukkale

Relax in the thermal pools, visit the ancient city of Hierapolis, and experience a tranquil New Year's celebration away from the hustle and bustle

Ankara

Ankara, offers a mix of modernity and history. Explore the Ataturk Mausoleum, visit museums, and join the locals in celebrating the New Year in Kizilay Square

Ephesus

Explore the well-preserved ruins, including the Library of Celsus and the Temple of Artemis, and then head to the nearby town of Selçuk for a more relaxed New Year's celebration

Bodrum

Bodrum is a popular destination on the Aegean coast. Enjoy the vibrant nightlife, visit the Bodrum Castle, and celebrate the transition to the new year

