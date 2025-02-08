Lifestyle
Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana's beautiful style captivates everyone. Millions are mesmerized by her grace.
Smriti Mandhana is always a topic of discussion for her beauty. She shines both on and off the cricket field.
This woman cricketer's cuteness is unmatched. Her smile captivates fans, who eagerly await a glimpse of her.
The Women's Premier League is set to begin on February 14th. Smriti Mandhana will be seen captaining RCB in this league.
In WPL 2024, Smriti led Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory, becoming the first winning captain.
Smriti Mandhana always receives support from her boyfriend, Palash Muchhal, who is often seen in the stadium cheering for her.
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are a popular couple. They have been in a relationship for a long time, and fans are delighted to see their love.
