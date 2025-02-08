Lifestyle
Wamiqa Gabbi's hot satin one-shoulder dress is perfect for Valentine's Day. Similar outfits are available for affordable prices.
This off-shoulder black slit cut dress with a red bow detail is perfect for date nights or cocktail parties.
Wamiqa looks beautiful in this long silver dress with silver and light blue rings. Perfect for any occasion.
Wamiqa looks gorgeous in this golden ready-to-wear saree. Perfect for date nights or musical events.
Recreate this off-shoulder slit cut dress look for Valentine's Day with subtle makeup, open hair, and a diamond necklace.
For a sensual look, add this metallic satin dress to your wardrobe. Affordable options are readily available.
(PHOTOS) Sophie Chaudhary inspired 8 latest saree looks
(PHOTOS) Smriti Mandhana: A Glimpse into Her Stylish Life
PHOTOS: Palak Tiwari's 6 hairstyles for Long Hair
Why beetroot is the ultimate superfood for skin and overall health