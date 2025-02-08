Lifestyle
You can look incredibly glamorous with a messy bun hairstyle paired with a one-piece dress. A messy bun is easily achievable even with straight hair.
Girls with curly hair can try Palak Tiwari's uplifted ponytail. Your curly hair will look gorgeous in this style.
You can wear a fabric hairband that matches your dress. These give a fancy look.
If you have long hair, you can lightly curl it after step cutting. This looks great with a one-piece dress.
If you're unsure which hairstyle to choose for long hair, you can simply make a ponytail.
For a casual office look, you can straighten your hair. Straight hair will give you a bossy look.
