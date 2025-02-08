Lifestyle

6 Hairstyles Inspired by Palak Tiwari

Messy Bun Hairstyle

You can look incredibly glamorous with a messy bun hairstyle paired with a one-piece dress. A messy bun is easily achievable even with straight hair.

Uplifted Ponytail

Girls with curly hair can try Palak Tiwari's uplifted ponytail. Your curly hair will look gorgeous in this style.

Style Your Hair with a Band

You can wear a fabric hairband that matches your dress. These give a fancy look.

Lightly Curl Your Hair

If you have long hair, you can lightly curl it after step cutting. This looks great with a one-piece dress.

Create a One Ponytail

If you're unsure which hairstyle to choose for long hair, you can simply make a ponytail.

Straighten Your Hair Like Palak Tiwari

For a casual office look, you can straighten your hair. Straight hair will give you a bossy look.

