Lifestyle
A woman recently visited Premanand Maharaj and asked, 'Should women on the path of God wear makeup?' Learn what Baba said...
Premanand Baba replied, 'Women engaged in devotion should avoid excessive makeup, as it can increase attachment to the body.'
Excessive makeup creates impurities in the mind, affecting devotion and potentially hindering spiritual progress.
Women on a spiritual path should wear minimal makeup to maintain focus and avoid distractions.
Premanand Maharaj emphasized that true beauty comes from devotion and disciplined living, surpassing any external adornment.
