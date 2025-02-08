Lifestyle

Premanand Maharaj on avoiding makeup

Woman asks Baba a question

A woman recently visited Premanand Maharaj and asked, 'Should women on the path of God wear makeup?' Learn what Baba said...

Premanand Baba's response

Premanand Baba replied, 'Women engaged in devotion should avoid excessive makeup, as it can increase attachment to the body.'

Distraction from devotion

Excessive makeup creates impurities in the mind, affecting devotion and potentially hindering spiritual progress.

Minimal makeup recommended

Women on a spiritual path should wear minimal makeup to maintain focus and avoid distractions.

God is truth and beauty

Premanand Maharaj emphasized that true beauty comes from devotion and disciplined living, surpassing any external adornment.

PHOTOS: Wamiqa Gabbi's stylish dresses for Valentine's Day

(PHOTOS) Sophie Chaudhary inspired 8 latest saree looks

(PHOTOS) Smriti Mandhana: A Glimpse into Her Stylish Life

PHOTOS: Palak Tiwari's 6 hairstyles for Long Hair