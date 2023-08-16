Snake Plant to Peace Lily-7 plants that need no sunlight

Lifestyle
If you're looking for indoor plants that can thrive in low-light conditions, here are seven options that can tolerate or even thrive without direct sunlight.
Peace lilies are known for their beautiful white flowers and air-purifying abilities. They can tolerate low light, but they may produce fewer flowers in such conditions.
Also known as mother-in-law's tongues, snake plants are known for their resilience and air-purifying properties. They can thrive in low-light environments.
True to its name, the cast iron plant is extremely tough and can withstand neglect and low-light conditions. Its dark green leaves add a touch of greenery to dim corners.
Parlor palms are compact and well-suited for low-light areas. They have delicate fronds that give a tropical vibe to indoor spaces.
ZZ plants are highly adaptable and can tolerate low-light conditions, making them great choices for offices or spaces with minimal natural light.
Chinese evergreens come in various shades and patterns, making them both decorative and easy to care for. They can tolerate low to moderate light and are relatively forgiving.
Pothos are known for their trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves. They can thrive in low-light conditions and are excellent for hanging baskets or shelves.