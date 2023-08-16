Lifestyle

Akuri to Sali Boti: 7 popular dishes to relish on Parsi New Year 2023

Here are 7 popular dishes to relish on Parsi New Year 2023.

Chicken Farcha

Go nom-nom with the fried Parsi fried chicken farcha! Before KFC, people had been going gaga over this delicacy.

Dhansak

Dhansak refers to lentils and veggies cooked with soft mutton and coated with the perfect spices.

Patra Ni Macchi

The fish cooked with banana leaf wrapped around is a ‘chhota packet bada dhamaka’.

Berry Pulao

Berry Pulao is a popular Parsi food that uses Zereshk berries all the way from Iran to give you that authentic zingy taste.

Mori Dar

Mori Dar is easy to make with toor dal and ghee, enjoyed with hot steaming rice.

Sali Boti

This spicy meat dish with apricot is a yummy Parsi delicacy served with tiny potatoes.

