7 low-carb foods for effective weight loss

Health
Opt for lean protein sources such as chicken, turkey, lean cuts of beef, fish, tofu, and tempeh. These foods are low in carbs and can help you feel full and satisfied.
Spinach, kale, arugula, and other leafy greens are low in carbs and high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They make a great base for salads or can be sautéed as a side dish.
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are relatively low in carbs and provide antioxidants and vitamins.
Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, peppers, and mushrooms are rich in nutrients and can be roasted, grilled, or stir-fried to create flavorful dishes.
Eggs are a versatile and low-carb protein option. They can be boiled, scrambled, or used as a base for omelets with a variety of veggies.
Avocado is a low-carb fruit packed with healthy fats and fiber. It can be sliced, mashed, or used as a creamy base for dressings.
Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and seeds such as chia, flax, and pumpkin are nutrient-dense and provide healthy fats and protein.