6 herbal teas to reduce bloating

Image credits: Freepik

Cinnamon Tea

Cinnamon is known for its warming properties, and cinnamon tea can help improve digestion and reduce bloating by increasing circulation in the digestive tract.

Image credits: Freepik

Turmeric Tea

Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe the digestive system and alleviate bloating.

Image credits: Freepik

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea has gentle anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects, making it useful for soothing digestive issues, including bloating.

Image credits: Freepik

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea is a well-known remedy for bloating and indigestion. It relaxes the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, helping to relieve gas and discomfort.

Image credits: Freepik

Lemongrass Tea

Lemongrass has been used traditionally to alleviate digestive issues, including bloating. It can also have a soothing effect on the stomach.

Image credits: Freepik

Ginger Tea

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can aid digestion by promoting the movement of food through the digestive system. It can soothe an upset stomach and reduce bloating.

Image credits: Freepik
