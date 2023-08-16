6 herbal teas to reduce bloating

Lifestyle
Cinnamon is known for its warming properties, and cinnamon tea can help improve digestion and reduce bloating by increasing circulation in the digestive tract.
Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe the digestive system and alleviate bloating.
Chamomile tea has gentle anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects, making it useful for soothing digestive issues, including bloating.
Peppermint tea is a well-known remedy for bloating and indigestion. It relaxes the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, helping to relieve gas and discomfort.
Lemongrass has been used traditionally to alleviate digestive issues, including bloating. It can also have a soothing effect on the stomach.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can aid digestion by promoting the movement of food through the digestive system. It can soothe an upset stomach and reduce bloating.