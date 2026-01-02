English

7 Low-Water Plants for Your Home

Looking for beautiful, low-maintenance plants? Here are seven excellent options that don't require frequent watering.

Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

Thrives on neglect and can go weeks without water, perfect for forgetful plant owners.

Aloe Vera

A succulent that stores water in its leaves, needing minimal watering.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

Very drought-tolerant, it can survive with infrequent watering.

Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

Another succulent that retains water in its thick, fleshy leaves.

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

This resilient plant can tolerate dry soil and go without water for extended periods.

Cactus (Various species)

Naturally adapted to arid environments, these plants require very little water to survive.

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

A hardy and forgiving plant that can withstand some neglect and infrequent watering.

