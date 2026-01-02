Looking for beautiful, low-maintenance plants? Here are seven excellent options that don't require frequent watering.
Thrives on neglect and can go weeks without water, perfect for forgetful plant owners.
A succulent that stores water in its leaves, needing minimal watering.
Very drought-tolerant, it can survive with infrequent watering.
Another succulent that retains water in its thick, fleshy leaves.
This resilient plant can tolerate dry soil and go without water for extended periods.
Naturally adapted to arid environments, these plants require very little water to survive.
A hardy and forgiving plant that can withstand some neglect and infrequent watering.
