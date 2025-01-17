Lifestyle
At a young age, Ziva has amassed about 2.8 million followers on Instagram. But do you know which school Dhoni's daughter Ziva attends?
Ziva is 9 years old and is a fourth-grade student at Ranchi's most expensive school, 'Torian World School'. This school is also known as TWS International School in Ranchi.
'Torian World School' is a CBSE board school, founded by Amit Bajla in 2008. This school offers all kinds of world-class facilities.
At this school, Ziva engages in activities ranging from organic farming to horse riding. The school campus offers facilities for many things.
Speaking of fees, according to the fee structure 2024-25 given on the school's website, the annual fee from LKG to Class 8 is Rs 2 lakh 65 thousand.
The fee for classes 2 to 8 in this school is Rs 2 lakh 95 thousand. Whereas, the fee for classes 9th to 12th is Rs 3 lakh 25 thousand per annum.
