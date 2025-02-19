Lifestyle
Do you know which country is home to the world's most intelligent individuals?
IQ measures a person's ability to think, reason, and solve problems. A higher IQ indicates greater intelligence.
Surprisingly, the world's most intelligent people live not in the US, China, or Russia, but in Japan.
The average IQ of Japanese people is 112.30, making them some of the world's best problem-solvers.
Besides Japan, Asian countries like Hungary, Iran, Italy, and South Korea are also known for high IQ levels.
Japanese people are highly skilled problem-solvers, which is why Japan's technological advancement surpasses even the US and China.
According to reports, Japan tops the intelligence list, and its people lead the world due to their high IQs.
Japan has shown new directions not only in technology but also in education due to its intelligence.
