Where do the world's smartest people live?

Where do the smartest people live?

Do you know which country is home to the world's most intelligent individuals?

What is IQ?

IQ measures a person's ability to think, reason, and solve problems. A higher IQ indicates greater intelligence.

Which country has the smartest people?

Surprisingly, the world's most intelligent people live not in the US, China, or Russia, but in Japan.

Why are Japanese people so smart?

The average IQ of Japanese people is 112.30, making them some of the world's best problem-solvers.

High-IQ Asian Countries

Besides Japan, Asian countries like Hungary, Iran, Italy, and South Korea are also known for high IQ levels.

Japan's Technological Success

Japanese people are highly skilled problem-solvers, which is why Japan's technological advancement surpasses even the US and China.

Japan Ranks First in Intelligence

According to reports, Japan tops the intelligence list, and its people lead the world due to their high IQs.

Japan Leads in Education Too

Japan has shown new directions not only in technology but also in education due to its intelligence.

