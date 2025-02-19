Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Madhuri Dixit-inspired Banarasi sarees for wedding parties

Banarasi Paithani Saree

Paithani sarees are considered one of the most expensive sarees. This Banarasi Paithani saree design will enhance the mother of the bride's elegance.

Heavy Banarasi Saree

This heavy Banarasi saree, perfect for bridal wear, will enhance your beauty. The zari and intricate work on the border will look stunning.

Silk Banarasi Saree

Silk and Banarasi are both exquisite saree types. A combination of both enhances your beauty.

Pink Banarasi Saree

This pink Banarasi saree design isn't heavily embellished, yet it looks beautiful and classy.

Mixed Banarasi Saree

If you don't prefer pure Banarasi, you can choose a mixed Banarasi saree for a wedding.

Banarasi Boota Saree

This beautiful green Banarasi saree with a Banarasi border and boota design is perfect for the mother of the bride.

(PHOTOS) Shibani Dandekar’s 7 iconic lehenga styles you need to try

Sangeeta Bijlani’s style guide: How to look elegant, trendy after 60?

5-Step guide to practicing pranayama

Nepal to Indonesia: 5 visa-free getaways for Indian travelers