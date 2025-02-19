PHOTOS: Madhuri Dixit-inspired Banarasi sarees for wedding parties

Lifestyle
Paithani sarees are considered one of the most expensive sarees. This Banarasi Paithani saree design will enhance the mother of the bride's elegance.
This heavy Banarasi saree, perfect for bridal wear, will enhance your beauty. The zari and intricate work on the border will look stunning.
Silk and Banarasi are both exquisite saree types. A combination of both enhances your beauty.
This pink Banarasi saree design isn't heavily embellished, yet it looks beautiful and classy.
If you don't prefer pure Banarasi, you can choose a mixed Banarasi saree for a wedding.
This beautiful green Banarasi saree with a Banarasi border and boota design is perfect for the mother of the bride.
