[PHOTOS] Jacqueline Fernandez inspired blouse designs for trendy looks

U-Shaped Blouse Design

Jacqueline looks stunning in this U-shaped, deep-neck blouse, flaunting her cleavage. Recreate this glamorous look for yourself

Full Sleeves Sheer Blouse

Jacqueline looks gorgeous in this thread-embellished, full-sleeved sheer blouse and saree. Perfect for parties or receptions, complete the look with red lipstick

Multicolor Full Neck Blouse

This half-sleeved, multicolor blouse paired with a blue saree creates a classic look. A full-neck blouse complements blue, black, or white sarees

Tube Blouse

A tube blouse with a pink saree offers a bold and stylish look. Readily available ready-made in the market

Deep Neck Bralette Blouse

A deep-neck bralette blouse looks beautiful with both sarees and lehengas. Ready-to-wear options are available within a reasonable price range

Heavily Embroidered Blouse

A heavily embroidered blouse complements organza sarees beautifully. This sequined blouse can also be paired with a lehenga. Keep makeup minimal

Sweetheart Neckline Blouse

Sweetheart neckline blouses are currently trending. Add a heavily embellished one to your wardrobe. Style it with any plain saree

