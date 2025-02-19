[PHOTOS] Jacqueline Fernandez inspired blouse designs for trendy looks

Entertainment
Jacqueline looks stunning in this U-shaped, deep-neck blouse, flaunting her cleavage. Recreate this glamorous look for yourself
Jacqueline looks gorgeous in this thread-embellished, full-sleeved sheer blouse and saree. Perfect for parties or receptions, complete the look with red lipstick
This half-sleeved, multicolor blouse paired with a blue saree creates a classic look. A full-neck blouse complements blue, black, or white sarees
A tube blouse with a pink saree offers a bold and stylish look. Readily available ready-made in the market
A deep-neck bralette blouse looks beautiful with both sarees and lehengas. Ready-to-wear options are available within a reasonable price range
A heavily embroidered blouse complements organza sarees beautifully. This sequined blouse can also be paired with a lehenga. Keep makeup minimal
Sweetheart neckline blouses are currently trending. Add a heavily embellished one to your wardrobe. Style it with any plain saree
Annu Kapoor Birthday: Know facts about his life and career
Dabangg 4 to Babbar Sher: 7 Upcoming Salman Khan movies & release date
Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s epic saga close to Rs. 200 crore
Sara Tendulkar’s dinner date photos go VIRAL; Check out the pics