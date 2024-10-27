Health

Boost cardiovascular health: 8 foods to reduce heart disease risk

Learn about eight heart-healthy foods to incorporate into your diet for improved cardiovascular health and reduced disease risk.

Image credits: Getty

Walnuts

Eating walnuts daily can help lower cholesterol and protect against artery inflammation.

Image credits: Getty

Olive oil

Olive oil contains antioxidants that support heart health. Add it to toast, vegetables, and salads.

Image credits: Getty

Oats

Including fiber-rich oats in your diet can help reduce heart disease risk and maintain heart health.

Image credits: Getty

Nuts

Eating nuts, rich in proteins, healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, and omega-3s, reduces heart disease risk.

Image credits: Getty

Oranges

Oranges contain pectin, a fiber that lowers cholesterol, and potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Lentils

Legumes like beans, chickpeas, lentils, and peas help lower bad cholesterol.

Image credits: Getty

Leafy greens

Leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, helping lower blood pressure and artery stiffness.

Image credits: Getty

Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, which helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol, promoting heart health.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One