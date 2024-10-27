Boost cardiovascular health: 8 foods to reduce heart disease risk

Health
Learn about eight heart-healthy foods to incorporate into your diet for improved cardiovascular health and reduced disease risk.
Eating walnuts daily can help lower cholesterol and protect against artery inflammation.
Olive oil contains antioxidants that support heart health. Add it to toast, vegetables, and salads.
Including fiber-rich oats in your diet can help reduce heart disease risk and maintain heart health.
Eating nuts, rich in proteins, healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, and omega-3s, reduces heart disease risk.
Oranges contain pectin, a fiber that lowers cholesterol, and potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure.
Legumes like beans, chickpeas, lentils, and peas help lower bad cholesterol.
Leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, helping lower blood pressure and artery stiffness.
Garlic contains allicin, which helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol, promoting heart health.